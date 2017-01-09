NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners, LP engages in owning, operating and acquiring contracted clean energy projects. It owns interests in wind and solar projects primarily in North America. The Company’s initial Portfolio consists of Northern Colorado, Elk City, Moore, Sombra, Perrin Ranch, Conestogo, Tuscola Bay, Summerhaven, and Genesis. NextEra Energy Partners, LP is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners, from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners, in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Avondale Partners upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners, from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners, in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners, in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.70.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, (NYSE:NEP) opened at 26.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.23. NextEra Energy Partners, has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.42.

NextEra Energy Partners, (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.29. NextEra Energy Partners, had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $188 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, by 15.3% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,174,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after buying an additional 155,868 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, by 20.5% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 145,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 24,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, by 26.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after buying an additional 230,091 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, by 5.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 119,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, by 53.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,200,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,452,000 after buying an additional 1,809,261 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextera Energy Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The Company, through its limited partnership interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo), owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as approximately seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

