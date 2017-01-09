NEXT plc (NXT) PT Lowered to GBX 4,400

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 5,125 ($62.98) to GBX 4,400 ($54.07) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NXT. BNP Paribas raised their price objective on shares of NEXT plc from GBX 4,900 ($60.22) to GBX 5,600 ($68.82) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,950 ($73.12) target price on shares of NEXT plc in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,485 ($55.12) target price on shares of NEXT plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Haitong Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($72.51) target price on shares of NEXT plc in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($58.99) target price on shares of NEXT plc in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,751.81 ($58.40).

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) opened at 4084.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,863.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,014.23. The firm’s market cap is GBX 5.92 billion. NEXT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,550.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 7,110.00.

In other NEXT plc news, insider Steve Barber bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,101 ($50.40) per share, for a total transaction of £102,525 ($125,998.53).

NEXT plc Company Profile

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

