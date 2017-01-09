NEXT plc (NXT) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,580

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 5,480 ($67.35) to GBX 4,580 ($56.29) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.59) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on NEXT plc from GBX 5,350 ($65.75) to GBX 5,125 ($62.98) and set a ” hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,950 ($73.12) price target on shares of NEXT plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas boosted their price target on NEXT plc from GBX 4,900 ($60.22) to GBX 5,600 ($68.82) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,751.81 ($58.40).
Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) opened at 4061.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,863.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,014.23. NEXT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,550.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 7,110.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.89 billion.
In other news, insider Steve Barber purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,101 ($50.40) per share, with a total value of £102,525 ($125,998.53).
NEXT plc Company Profile
NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.
