NEXT plc (LON:NXT) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 5,480 ($67.35) to GBX 4,580 ($56.29) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.59) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on NEXT plc from GBX 5,350 ($65.75) to GBX 5,125 ($62.98) and set a ” hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,950 ($73.12) price target on shares of NEXT plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas boosted their price target on NEXT plc from GBX 4,900 ($60.22) to GBX 5,600 ($68.82) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,751.81 ($58.40).

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) opened at 4061.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,863.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,014.23. NEXT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,550.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 7,110.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.89 billion.

WARNING: “NEXT plc (NXT) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,580” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/next-plc-nxt-price-target-cut-to-gbx-4580/1144891.html.

In other news, insider Steve Barber purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,101 ($50.40) per share, with a total value of £102,525 ($125,998.53).

NEXT plc Company Profile

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.