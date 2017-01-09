Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) Stake Increased by BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 513,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,416 shares during the period. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of Newpark Resources worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth $3,711,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 30.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,565,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,883,000 after buying an additional 101,229 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 116.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) traded down 4.14% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,860 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $685.69 million. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.12 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) Stake Increased by BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/newpark-resources-inc-nr-stake-increased-by-bp-capital-fund-advisors-llc/1145582.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price objective on Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc is an oil and gas supplier. The Company provides products and services to the oil and gas exploration (E&P) industry. The Company operates its business through two segments: Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Company’s Fluids Systems segment offers customized solutions, including technical drilling projects involving subsurface conditions, such as horizontal, directional, geologically deep or deep water drilling.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.