NewMarket Corporation (NEU) Stake Decreased by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lowered its stake in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) by 66.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,275 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of NewMarket Corporation worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of NewMarket Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of NewMarket Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) traded down 1.20% during trading on Monday, reaching $424.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,134 shares. NewMarket Corporation has a 52-week low of $322.54 and a 52-week high of $447.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $422.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.56. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.66.

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.78. NewMarket Corporation had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $516.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NewMarket Corporation will post $21.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NewMarket Corporation’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Several research firms have commented on NEU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewMarket Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded NewMarket Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

NewMarket Corporation Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Afton Chemical Corporation (Afton), Ethyl Corporation (Ethyl), NewMarket Services Corporation (NewMarket Services) and NewMarket Development Corporation (NewMarket Development). It operates in petroleum additives segment, which is primarily represented by Afton.

