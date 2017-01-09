Newfield Exploration Company (NFX) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Newfield Exploration Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newfield Exploration Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration Company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration Company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration Company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) traded down 0.88% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,205 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $8.40 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. Newfield Exploration Company has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $392 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.42 million. Newfield Exploration Company had a negative net margin of 134.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.41%. Newfield Exploration Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newfield Exploration Company will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,958.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Newfield Exploration Company by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,099,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $843,806,000 after buying an additional 2,128,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newfield Exploration Company by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,692,000 after buying an additional 1,271,965 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Newfield Exploration Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,634,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $418,728,000 after buying an additional 3,935,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Newfield Exploration Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,385,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,105,000 after buying an additional 65,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Newfield Exploration Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,696,611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,655,000 after buying an additional 94,021 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newfield Exploration Company

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are focused primarily on large scale, onshore liquids-rich resource plays in the United States. Its segments are the United States and China.

