New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Altria Group (MO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,555,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $351,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,294,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,334,000 after buying an additional 3,366,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 33,275,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,982,000 after buying an additional 697,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,192,000 after buying an additional 2,464,718 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,575,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,203,000 after buying an additional 1,110,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,567,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,348,000 after buying an additional 1,713,910 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) opened at 68.23 on Monday. Altria Group has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $70.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company earned $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 202.19% and a net margin of 20.19%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. cut their price objective on Altria Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Altria Group in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Vetr lowered Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,050,966.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,577 shares in the company, valued at $54,891,045.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

