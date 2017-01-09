Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Shares Sold by Blue Jay Capital Management LLC

Blue Jay Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 25.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,129 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises approximately 6.3% of Blue Jay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blue Jay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $3,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) traded up 2.52% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.15. 996,697 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.92 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post ($1.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

In related news, insider Christopher Flint Obrien sold 25,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in the development of pharmaceutical products focused on neurological and endocrine-based diseases and disorders. The Company’s two lead late-stage clinical programs are Elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for women’s health that is partnered with AbbVie Inc (AbbVie), and NBI-98854 (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor for the treatment of movement disorders.

