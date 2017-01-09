Nestle SA (NSRGY) Given $85.52 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Nestle SA (NASDAQ:NSRGY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $85.52 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Nestle SA an industry rank of 159 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestle SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Nestle SA (NASDAQ:NSRGY) opened at 73.52 on Wednesday. Nestle SA has a 52 week low of $66.08 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $226.81 billion and a PE ratio of 27.01.

About Nestle SA

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company’s product categories include powered and liquid beverages; water; milk products and ice cream; nutrition and health science; confectionery, and PetCare.

