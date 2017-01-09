Nestle SA (NESN) PT Set at CHF 90 by Deutsche Bank AG

Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 90 target price by Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NESN. RBC Capital Markets set a CHF 92 target price on shares of Nestle SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Baader Bank set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Nestle SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 85 price target on shares of Nestle SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a CHF 78 price target on shares of Nestle SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a CHF 85 price target on shares of Nestle SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 82.36.
Shares of Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) opened at 74.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of CHK 70.84 and a 200-day moving average of CHK 74.58. Nestle SA has a 1-year low of CHK 67.00 and a 1-year high of CHK 80.05.
Nestle SA Company Profile
Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company’s product categories include powered and liquid beverages; water; milk products and ice cream; nutrition and health science; confectionery, and PetCare.
