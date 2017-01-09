Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NKTR. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Brean Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) traded down 0.80% on Friday, hitting $13.64. 1,140,540 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $2.08 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $19.98.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business earned $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.87% and a negative return on equity of 8,769.15%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post ($1.07) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Scott Greer bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,995.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 93,458 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,197.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,963.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Genesee Valley Trust Co. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 12,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of a pipeline of drug candidates that utilize its PEGylation and advanced polymer conjugate technology platforms, which are designed to enable the development of new molecular entities that target known mechanisms of action.

