NCC Group PLC (NCC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NCC. N+1 Singer restated a buy rating and set a GBX 384 ($4.72) price target on shares of NCC Group PLC in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 297 ($3.65) price target on shares of NCC Group PLC in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. restated a neutral rating on shares of NCC Group PLC in a report on Friday, September 30th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of NCC Group PLC from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 245 ($3.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NCC Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 200 ($2.46) price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 286 ($3.51).

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) opened at 197.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 188.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 270.99. The firm’s market cap is GBX 543.37 million. NCC Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 170.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 377.30.

In other NCC Group PLC news, insider Paul Mitchell purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £95,500 ($117,365.12).

NCC Group PLC Company Profile

NCC Group plc is a holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the provision of independent advice and services to customers by way of the provision of escrow and assurance services. It operates through three segments: Group Escrow, Assurance and Domain Services. The Domain Services segment is focused on maintaining and publishing the .trust security standards.

