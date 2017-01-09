Nationwide Fund Advisors Raises Position in Tessera Technologies, Inc. (TSRA)

Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Tessera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRA) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.31% of Tessera Technologies worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tessera Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tessera Technologies by 159.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 102,148 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tessera Technologies during the second quarter worth about $894,000. Airain ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tessera Technologies by 41.6% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tessera Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tessera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRA) traded down 2.89% during trading on Monday, reaching $43.65. 514,203 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. Tessera Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $45.95.

Tessera Technologies (NASDAQ:TSRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Tessera Technologies had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business earned $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tessera Technologies, Inc. will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Tessera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tessera Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

In other Tessera Technologies news, Director Donald E. Stout sold 1,900 shares of Tessera Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $84,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,688.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tessera Technologies Company Profile

Tessera Holding Corporation is a product and technology licensing company. The Company’s technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas, such as audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, three dimensional (3D) semiconductor interconnect and packaging.

