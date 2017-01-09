National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NGG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Grid Transco, PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Grid Transco, PLC in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Grid Transco, PLC in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Argus raised National Grid Transco, PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of National Grid Transco, PLC in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG) opened at 58.34 on Tuesday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in National Grid Transco, PLC during the third quarter worth $138,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC by 1.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC by 5,054.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

