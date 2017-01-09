National Express Group PLC (NEX) Lowered to Neutral at J P Morgan Chase & Co

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 358 ($4.40) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 406 ($4.99). J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NEX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.25) price target on shares of National Express Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Shore Capital cut shares of National Express Group PLC to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($4.85) price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC in a research report on Thursday. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.18) price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Express Group PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 374.55 ($4.60).

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) opened at 344.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 355.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.40. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.76 billion. National Express Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 252.81 and a 12-month high of GBX 379.10.

WARNING: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/national-express-group-plc-nex-lowered-to-neutral-at-j-p-morgan-chase-co/1144282.html.

About National Express Group PLC

National Express Group PLC is a public transport operator with bus, coach and rail services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America and the Middle East. The Company’s segments are UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions. The UK Bus segment’s services are operated from over nine garages across the West Midlands.

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.