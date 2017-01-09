Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Position Lowered by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 166.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 105.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) traded down 1.05% on Monday, reaching $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,048 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $585 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post $3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 price objective on Nasdaq and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In related news, CEO Robert Greifeld sold 45,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $2,889,900.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,437 shares in the company, valued at $65,587,315.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq), formerly The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services across approximately six continents. The Company manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Listing Services, Information Services and Technology Solutions.

