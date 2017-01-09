N+1 Singer Upgrades Fenner plc (FENR) to “Buy”

Fenner plc (LON:FENR) was upgraded by stock analysts at N+1 Singer to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($3.81) price target on the stock. N+1 Singer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

FENR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 151 ($1.86) price objective on shares of Fenner plc in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. FinnCap reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.69) target price on shares of Fenner plc in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt raised shares of Fenner plc to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.20) to GBX 300 ($3.69) in a research note on Friday. Numis Securities Ltd raised shares of Fenner plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fenner plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 184.08 ($2.26).

Shares of Fenner plc (LON:FENR) opened at 273.25 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 529.80 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 246.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 200.40. Fenner plc has a 52-week low of GBX 95.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 282.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Fenner plc’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/n1-singer-upgrades-fenner-plc-fenr-to-buy/1144733.html.

About Fenner plc

Fenner PLC is a United Kingdom-based provider of engineered solutions for performance-critical applications. The Company’s business segments include Engineered Conveyor Solutions and Advanced Engineered Products. The Engineered Conveyor Solutions is engaged in the manufacture of rubber plywood, solid woven and steel cord conveyor belting for mining, power generation and industrial applications with complementary service operations, which design, install, monitor, maintain and operate conveyor systems for mining and industrial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Fenner plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenner plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.