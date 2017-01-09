N+1 Singer Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Mysale Group PLC (MYSL)

N+1 Singer reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Mysale Group PLC (LON:MYSL) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Mysale Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 115 ($1.41) target price for the company.

Mysale Group PLC (LON:MYSL) opened at 113.00 on Wednesday. Mysale Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 36.08 and a 52 week high of GBX 113.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.89. The stock’s market cap is GBX 171.00 million.

Mysale Group PLC Company Profile

MySale Group plc is an online retailer. The Company has established flash sales sites in Australia, New Zealand, South-East Asia, the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company operates under six differentiated brands, which include OzSale in Australia, NzSale in New Zealand, SingSale in Singapore, MySale in Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Hong Kong, as well as BuyInvite in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore and Cocosa in the United Kingdom.

