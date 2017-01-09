N+1 Singer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IQE plc (IQE)

N+1 Singer restated their buy rating on shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. N+1 Singer currently has a GBX 48 ($0.59) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IQE. Peel Hunt cut IQE plc to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 33 ($0.41) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IQE plc from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 51 ($0.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE) opened at 40.9499 on Wednesday. IQE plc has a 1-year low of GBX 16.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 42.75. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 273.01 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/n1-singer-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-iqe-plc-iqe/1144819.html.

In related news, insider Godfrey Ainsworth sold 119,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £35,987.40 ($44,226.86).

About IQE plc

IQE plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. The Company’s segments include wireless, photonics, Infra Red and CMOS++. The Company is the manufacturer and supplier of Compound Semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using a process called epitaxy.

Receive News & Ratings for IQE plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.