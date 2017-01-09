N+1 Singer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)

N+1 Singer reissued their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,362 ($16.74) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HILS. Panmure Gordon lifted their target price on Hill & Smith Holdings PLC from GBX 1,285 ($15.79) to GBX 1,420 ($17.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Hill & Smith Holdings PLC from GBX 1,320 ($16.22) to GBX 1,370 ($16.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.52) target price on shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,189.50 ($14.62).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) opened at 1178.00 on Wednesday. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 728.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,319.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,210.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,124.54. The firm’s market cap is GBX 924.73 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/n1-singer-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-hill-smith-holdings-plc-hils/1144793.html.

In other news, insider Mark Reckitt purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,192 ($14.65) per share, for a total transaction of £47,680 ($58,596.53).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products-Utilities, Infrastructure Products-Roads and Galvanizing Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.