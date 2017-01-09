N+1 Singer Boosts Rhythmone PLC (RTHM) Price Target to GBX 65

Rhythmone PLC (LON:RTHM) had its target price boosted by N+1 Singer from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Rhythmone PLC to an add rating and set a GBX 42 ($0.52) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
Rhythmone PLC (LON:RTHM) opened at 39.00 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 157.91 million. Rhythmone PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 15.44 and a 52-week high of GBX 44.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.09.
In related news, insider Suranga Chandratillake sold 193,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £71,447 ($87,805.09).
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythmone PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythmone PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.