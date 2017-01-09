MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MyoKardia, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its product candidate consists of MYK-461, a small molecule to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, DCM-1, treats heritable dilated cardiomyopathy by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart, HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients and LUS-1, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart, which are in different clinical trial. MyoKardia, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MYOK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of MyoKardia in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of MyoKardia in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MyoKardia in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) traded up 1.08% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,610 shares. MyoKardia has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company’s market cap is $439.99 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. The firm earned $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 million. MyoKardia had a negative net margin of 248.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MyoKardia will post ($1.50) EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of MyoKardia during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MyoKardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MyoKardia by 185.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MyoKardia during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MyoKardia by 84.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

MyoKardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the treatment of heritable cardiomyopathies, a group of rare, genetically-driven forms of heart failure that results from biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contraction. It is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics.

