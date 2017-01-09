Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTL shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Mullen Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$20.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) opened at 19.96 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 34.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/mullen-group-ltd-mtl-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages/1144500.html.

In related news, Director Stephen H. Lockwood sold 59,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.11, for a total value of C$1,133,223.00.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. is a supplier of trucking and logistics services in Canada. The Company provides a range of specialized transportation and related services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada. The Company operates in two segments: Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. Its Trucking/Logistics segment offers a range of truckload freight services to customers in Canada and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.