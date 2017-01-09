Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Motif Bio PLC (LON:MTFB) in a note issued to investors on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 16 ($0.20) price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTFB. Beaufort Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Motif Bio PLC in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.40) price target on shares of Motif Bio PLC in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of Motif Bio PLC (LON:MTFB) opened at 24.0625 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.09. Motif Bio PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 21.44 and a 12 month high of GBX 68.25. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 26.13 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Motif Bio PLC (MTFB) Coverage Initiated at Rodman & Renshaw” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/motif-bio-plc-mtfb-coverage-initiated-at-rodman-renshaw/1144670.html.

Motif Bio PLC Company Profile

Motif Bio plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of antibiotics, which are designed for treatment of infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. It operates in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical formulations segment. The Company is focused on development of its product, Iclaprim, for the treatment of the bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) and hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP), including those caused by resistant strains, such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and multi-drug resistant Streptococcus pneumonia (MDRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Motif Bio PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motif Bio PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.