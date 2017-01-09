Morgan Stanley (MS) Earns Buy Rating from RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MS. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $45.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.18 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.97.

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) traded down 0.878% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.465. The company had a trading volume of 3,024,586 shares. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.470 and a beta of 1.91.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business earned $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 44,625 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $1,512,787.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,814 shares in the company, valued at $7,146,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Colm Kelleher sold 222,712 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $7,327,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,403,688.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company is a global financial services firm that, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, advises, and originates, trades, manages and distributes capital for, governments, institutions and individuals. Its segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

