Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Director Sells $47,320.00 in Stock

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Director Darrell Duffie sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $47,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,623.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) opened at 98.30 on Monday. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average is $102.39.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company earned $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.05 million. Moody’s Corporation had a net margin of 25.88% and a negative return on equity of 260.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post $4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Moody’s Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Moody’s Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s Corporation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s Corporation by 131.8% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Moody’s Corporation by 4.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Moody’s Corporation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 529,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,304,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s Corporation during the third quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Moody’s Corporation during the third quarter worth $210,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Corporation Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and outsourced research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

