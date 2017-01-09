Monogram Residential Trust, Inc. (MORE) Rating Increased to Overweight at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Monogram Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MORE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MORE. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Monogram Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Monogram Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monogram Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research lowered Monogram Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monogram Residential Trust in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Monogram Residential Trust (NYSE:MORE) opened at 10.61 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $1.77 billion. Monogram Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Monogram Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monogram Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monogram Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Monogram Residential Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Monogram Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monogram Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monogram Residential Trust

Monogram Residential Trust, Inc (Monogram) is an integrated self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in, develops and operates multifamily communities offering location and lifestyle amenities. The Company focuses on increasing earnings, long-term shareholder value and cash flow through the acquisition, development, and operation of its multifamily communities and the disposition of selected multifamily communities in its portfolio.

