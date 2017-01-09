Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.18) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MONY. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC from GBX 350 ($4.30) to GBX 360 ($4.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC from GBX 325 ($3.99) to GBX 363 ($4.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 345 ($4.24).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) opened at 297.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 282.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 287.08. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.63 billion. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 225.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 381.70.

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC provides services, tools and products for customers, through its brands, MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert and TravelSupermarket. The Company operates in five segments: Money, which offers customers the ability to search for and compare products, including credit cards, current accounts, mortgages, loans, savings accounts and business finance; Insurance, which offers customers the ability to search for and compare insurance products, such as breakdown, dental, home, life, medical, motor, pet and travel insurance; Home Services, which offers customers the ability to search for and compare products, such as broadband, mobile phones, vouchers, shopping and utilities; Travel, which operates under the brand name TravelSupermarket.com, and MoneySavingExpert.com., which is a consumer Website and is dedicated to cutting bills for customers.

