Momo Inc. (MOMO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Momo in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.70 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Momo in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.81.

Shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) traded up 0.3461% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.4405. 454,715 shares of the company were exchanged. Momo has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2936.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.7531 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/momo-inc-momo-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1144993.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Momo during the second quarter worth about $607,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Momo during the second quarter worth about $689,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Momo during the second quarter worth about $2,275,000. Societe Generale acquired a new position in Momo during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Momo during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company’s Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momo (MOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.