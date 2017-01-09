Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Aegis

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) had its price objective increased by Aegis to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) traded down 0.762% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.275. The stock had a trading volume of 404,053 shares. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The stock’s market cap is $1.12 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.55% and a negative net margin of 93.75%. The firm had revenue of $299.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2067.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.18) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $80,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard P. Shea sold 9,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $146,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,632,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,835,000 after buying an additional 265,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,258,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,466,000 after buying an additional 335,064 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,019,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,636,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 24,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,629,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing generic versions of drugs, biosimilars and therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune disease. It focuses on three product areas: Complex Generics, Biosimilars and Novel Therapeutics. It has developed generic version of Lovenox (enoxaparin sodium injection).

