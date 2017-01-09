Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, UBS AG cut Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mizuho Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) traded down 1.08% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 279,461 shares. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 84,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc (MHFG) is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international financial services in Japan and other countries. The Company’s segments include MHBK, MHTB, MHSC and Others. The MHBK segment includes Personal Banking; Retail Banking; Corporate Banking (Large Corporations); Corporate Banking; Financial Institutions & Public Sector Business; International Banking, and Trading and others.

