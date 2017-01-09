Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6,189,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 269.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,158,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,030,000 after buying an additional 844,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,269,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,695,000 after buying an additional 608,214 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 339.2% in the second quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 753,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,260,000 after buying an additional 582,256 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,823,000 after buying an additional 450,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,995,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,964,000 after buying an additional 448,000 shares during the last quarter.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) traded down 0.62% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,273 shares. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $103.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm earned $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays PLC began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Jan Siegmund sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Perrotti sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $255,438.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,522.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

