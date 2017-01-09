Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Reiterates Overweight Rating for Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORCL. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $48.00 target price on Oracle Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $48.00 price target on Oracle Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) traded up 1.64% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.08. 10,662,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.17. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Oracle Corporation had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company earned $9.07 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post $2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In other Oracle Corporation news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $144,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,156.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of Oracle Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $1,742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,762.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 5,147.0% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,122,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $45,953,000 after buying an additional 1,101,346 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 87.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 877,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $34,461,000 after buying an additional 408,705 shares in the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 1,597,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $65,380,000 after buying an additional 134,154 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 22.7% in the third quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 671,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 124,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 317.0% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 452,022 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,497,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle Corporation

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

