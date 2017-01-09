Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr (MST.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr (TSE:MST.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.60.

MST.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. RBC Capital Markets upgraded shares of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.25 target price on shares of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

About Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr

Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Company invests in and operates multifamily garden-style residential properties in the United States. It operates in the United States real estate industry segment. Its portfolio of properties consists of over 70 multifamily garden-style residential properties comprising over 22,550 units that are located in over 10 metropolitan markets throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States.

