Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $38.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Middlefield Banc Corp. an industry rank of 46 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Middlefield Banc Corp. stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 104.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.54% of Middlefield Banc Corp. worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) opened at 38.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $87.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.13. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Middlefield Banc Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Middlefield Banking Company (MBC) and EMORECO Inc MBC is engaged in the general commercial banking business in northeastern and central Ohio. MBC offers customers a range of banking services, including checking, savings, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities and travelers’ checks.

