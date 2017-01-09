Michael Kors Holdings Limited (KORS) Downgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have $48.00 price target on the lifestyle brand’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KORS. Vetr lowered Michael Kors Holdings Limited from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $56.16 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michael Kors Holdings Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Michael Kors Holdings Limited from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.83.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) traded down 0.02% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 213,441 shares. Michael Kors Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Michael Kors Holdings Limited had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Michael Kors Holdings Limited will post $4.40 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 5,156 shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $247,591.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KORS. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Accident Compensation Corp raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 9.1% in the third quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 98,508 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 87.6% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 27,226 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

