Michael D. Hughes Sells 4,467 Shares of Barracuda Networks, Inc. (CUDA) Stock

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE:CUDA) SVP Michael D. Hughes sold 4,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $98,765.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE:CUDA) opened at 22.78 on Monday. Barracuda Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $26.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 175.23 and a beta of 3.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Barracuda Networks by 23.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Barracuda Networks by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Barracuda Networks by 164.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Barracuda Networks by 54.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Barracuda Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CUDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Barracuda Networks from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barracuda Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.96.

About Barracuda Networks

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

