MetLife, Inc. (MET) Stake Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,585 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) traded down 0.9753% during trading on Monday, reaching $53.6516. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,866,497 shares. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4828 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. MetLife had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business earned $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post $4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 4th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $51.00 price objective on MetLife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Carlson sold 23,636 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $1,283,907.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,128.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frans Hijkoop sold 14,997 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $842,531.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc (MetLife) is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include Retail; Group, Voluntary & Worksite Benefits; Corporate Benefit Funding; Latin America (collectively, the Americas); Asia, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

