Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Cut to “Market Perform” at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Methanex Corporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Methanex Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Methanex Corporation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities downgraded Methanex Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Methanex Corporation from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.09.

Shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) opened at 47.15 on Tuesday. Methanex Corporation has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $47.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. The company’s market capitalization is $4.23 billion.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. Methanex Corporation had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Methanex Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Corporation will post ($0.46) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Methanex Corporation’s payout ratio is -366.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Methanex Corporation by 19.2% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex Corporation by 104.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 137,805 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation Company Profile

Methanex Corporation is a producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, and Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers.

