Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) President Sells $1,279,697.20 in Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) President Bradley C. Hanson sold 12,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,279,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 141,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,253,910.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) opened at 102.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $940.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.00. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $106.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 18.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post $6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. BlackRock Group LTD bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1,171.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 65.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, MetaBank. MetaBank is both a community-oriented financial institution offering a range of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves and a payments company providing services on a nationwide basis.

