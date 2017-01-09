Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 481.36 ($5.92).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) boosted their price target on Merlin Entertainments PLC from GBX 470 ($5.78) to GBX 500 ($6.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.53) price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Merlin Entertainments PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 510 ($6.27) price target for the company. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.33) price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) opened at 455.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 439.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 456.12. The firm’s market cap is GBX 4.62 billion. Merlin Entertainments PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 316.79 and a 52-week high of GBX 494.90.

About Merlin Entertainments PLC

Merlin Entertainments plc is a United Kingdom-based entertainment company. The Company operates through three business segments: Midway Attractions, LEGOLAND Parks and Resort Theme Parks. Its products include Midway attractions, which are smaller, indoor attractions located in city centers or resorts, and Theme parks, which are larger multi-day destination venues, with on-site themed accommodation.

