Mercer International Inc (MERC.U) Downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Mercer International Inc (TSE:MERC.U) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Separately, RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of Mercer International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday.

