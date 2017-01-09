Medtronic PLC (MDT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Medtronic PLC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.83 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $94.00 price target on shares of Medtronic PLC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic PLC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.88.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) traded up 1.530% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.985. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,020,165 shares. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $89.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average is $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.637 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Medtronic PLC had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Medtronic PLC (MDT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/medtronic-plc-mdt-receives-overweight-rating-from-morgan-stanley/1145052.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Medtronic PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director James T. Lenehan acquired 2,000 shares of Medtronic PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.27 per share, for a total transaction of $146,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pozen acquired 13,660 shares of Medtronic PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $1,000,048.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Medtronic PLC by 35.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in Medtronic PLC by 70.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic PLC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic PLC Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.