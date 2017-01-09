Mednax, Inc (MD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mednax, Inc (NYSE:MD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mednax, Inc., formerly Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. is a healthcare services company that focuses on physician services for newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric subspecialty and anesthesia care. The company ,through its subsidiaries, provides these services in the United States and Puerto Rico. In addition, MEDNAX engages in clinical research, monitoring clinical outcomes, and implementing clinical initiatives. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered Mednax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Mednax in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Mednax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered shares of Mednax from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mednax has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.67.

Mednax (NYSE:MD) traded up 0.506% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.535. 122,680 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02. Mednax has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.823 and a beta of 0.64.

Mednax (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm earned $828 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.18 million. Mednax had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Mednax will post $4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.52 per share, for a total transaction of $139,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mednax by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Mednax by 1.0% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 579,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,964,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Mednax by 1.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Mednax by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 548,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Mednax by 192.5% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 134,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 88,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mednax

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The Company’s national network consists of approximately 3,240 affiliated physicians, including approximately 1,100 physicians who provide neonatal clinical care, in over 30 states and Puerto Rico, within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

