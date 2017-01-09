Medidata Solutions, Inc. (MDSO) CEO Tarek Sherif Sells 7,500 Shares

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) CEO Tarek Sherif sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $386,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tarek Sherif also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Tarek Sherif sold 7,500 shares of Medidata Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $395,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Tarek Sherif sold 7,500 shares of Medidata Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $350,250.00.

Shares of Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) traded down 0.55% on Monday, reaching $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,664 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02. Medidata Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $57.85.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm earned $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions, Inc. will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pacific Crest set a $65.00 target price on Medidata Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on Medidata Solutions from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Medidata Solutions from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Medidata Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Medidata Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 358,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 156.4% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 162,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Medidata Clinical Cloud provides a platform of technology and data analytics solutions designed to manage activities across clinical development.

