Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Purchases 80,126 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3,205.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,126 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 132.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,004,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,650,000 after buying an additional 2,283,890 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 251.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,020,000 after buying an additional 1,855,695 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,543,000. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,198,000. Finally, Kleinwort Benson Investors Dublin Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,598,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) traded up 0.31% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,575,328 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.28. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $48.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post $2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on A shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America Corporation set a $51.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

In other Agilent Technologies news, insider Mark Doak sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $182,574.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $213,138.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

