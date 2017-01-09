Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, November 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/mdu-resources-group-inc-mdu-receives-28-00-average-pt-from-analysts/1144691.html.

In other news, Director Patricia L. Moss sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $114,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. National Planning Corp increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) opened at 29.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 113.24 and a beta of 0.84. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $29.92.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 296.17%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified natural resource company. Montana-Dakota Utilities Co (Montana-Dakota) is a public utility division of the Company. Montana-Dakota, through the electric and natural gas distribution segments, generates, transmits and distributes electricity and distributes natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.