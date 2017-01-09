McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Position Increased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in McDonald’s Corporation were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 16,763,162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,017,279,000 after buying an additional 655,395 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 49.3% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,192,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $504,479,000 after buying an additional 1,383,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,989,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $460,221,000 after buying an additional 36,859 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,596,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $432,776,000 after buying an additional 123,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,253,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $654,378,000 after buying an additional 31,876 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) traded down 0.27% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021,809 shares. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.33 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.14 and a 200 day moving average of $118.05. The company has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The fast-food giant reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. McDonald’s Corporation had a return on equity of 197.51% and a net margin of 18.74%. McDonald’s Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post $5.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Vetr downgraded McDonald’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.22 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research set a $137.00 price target on McDonald’s Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered McDonald’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.96 to $110.33 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Instinet reduced their price target on McDonald’s Corporation from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.77.

In related news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of McDonald’s Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 72,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,888.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,298 shares of McDonald’s Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $979,827.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

