Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Acquires 115,035 Shares of Fastenal Company (FAST)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA increased its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,249,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,035 shares during the period. Fastenal Company makes up about 8.9% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Fastenal Company were worth $93,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal Company during the second quarter worth $119,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 191.5% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 32.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 80.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 68.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) opened at 46.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Fastenal Company had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Acquires 115,035 Shares of Fastenal Company (FAST)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/mcdonald-capital-investors-inc-ca-acquires-115035-shares-of-fastenal-company-fast/1144801.html.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Fastenal Company from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Fastenal Company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus lowered Fastenal Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal Company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

In other Fastenal Company news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,174.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Reyne K. Wisecup sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $2,449,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal Company

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company distributes these supplies through a network of approximately 2,600 Company-owned stores. The Company sells industrial and construction supplies to end users (business-to-business), and also has a walk-in retail business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.