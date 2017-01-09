MB Financial Inc. (MBFI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MBFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MB Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company which conducts a commercial banking business through Manufacturers Bank. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBFI. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MB Financial in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of MB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of MB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) traded down 1.63% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. 120,682 shares of the stock traded hands. MB Financial has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $48.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $996,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $210,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of MB Financial during the third quarter valued at $55,884,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of MB Financial during the third quarter valued at $45,885,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MB Financial by 42.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,638,000 after buying an additional 448,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of MB Financial by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,180,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,930,000 after buying an additional 394,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MB Financial by 74.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 738,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,103,000 after buying an additional 315,891 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through its bank subsidiary, MB Financial Bank, N.A., offers a range of financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The Company’s segments include banking, leasing and mortgage banking. Its banking segment includes lending and deposit gathering activities.

